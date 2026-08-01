Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR is Carlson Capital L.P.'s 4th Largest Position

Carlson Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR - Free Report) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 1.2% of Carlson Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carlson Capital L.P.'s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,154 shares of the bank's stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 863.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 915.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 43,036 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 38,796 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 130,944 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $608.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.72 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cullen/Frost Bankers's payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 837 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $124,118.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,885,062.48. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFR

Key Cullen/Frost Bankers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cullen/Frost Bankers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Cullen/Frost reported $2.70 in diluted EPS, up from $2.39 a year earlier, exceeding the $2.55 consensus estimate. Revenue of approximately $608.7 million also surpassed the $589.7 million forecast. Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results

Cullen/Frost reported $2.70 in diluted EPS, up from $2.39 a year earlier, exceeding the $2.55 consensus estimate. Revenue of approximately $608.7 million also surpassed the $589.7 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Healthy operating trends: Taxable-equivalent net interest income rose 4.3% year over year to $470.1 million, average loans increased 7.4% to $22.6 billion, and non-interest income climbed 9.4% to $128.3 million. Improved credit quality and a record loan pipeline also helped reinforce the growth outlook. Cullen-Frost Q2 Earnings Beat

Taxable-equivalent net interest income rose 4.3% year over year to $470.1 million, average loans increased 7.4% to $22.6 billion, and non-interest income climbed 9.4% to $128.3 million. Improved credit quality and a record loan pipeline also helped reinforce the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: More bullish analyst views: Stephens raised its price target from $169 to $183 and upgraded its stance to “overweight.” Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $175 with an “outperform” rating, while RBC raised its target to $176 but maintained a “sector perform” rating. Analyst Price Target Updates

Stephens raised its price target from $169 to $183 and upgraded its stance to “overweight.” Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $175 with an “outperform” rating, while RBC raised its target to $176 but maintained a “sector perform” rating. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns remain supportive: The bank declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $1.03 per share, representing an annualized yield of roughly 2.5%, and repurchased approximately $90 million of its shares during the quarter.

The bank declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $1.03 per share, representing an annualized yield of roughly 2.5%, and repurchased approximately $90 million of its shares during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst consensus: Despite the target increases, brokerages collectively maintain an average “hold” recommendation, suggesting that some investors view the recent gains and valuation as largely reflected in the stock price. Average Hold Recommendation

Despite the target increases, brokerages collectively maintain an average “hold” recommendation, suggesting that some investors view the recent gains and valuation as largely reflected in the stock price. Negative Sentiment: Expense growth remains a consideration: Non-interest expense rose 4.2% year over year to $361.7 million, which could limit profit expansion if operating costs accelerate faster than revenue.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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