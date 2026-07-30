Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,482 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,319 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Cummins worth $92,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 10,317.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,929,000 after buying an additional 2,434,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $863,441,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $473,471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 257.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,670 shares of the company's stock worth $396,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,796 shares of the company's stock worth $277,071,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $740.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Stock Down 5.6%

Cummins stock opened at $605.63 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $354.68 and a 52 week high of $737.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $670.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Cummins's payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total transaction of $421,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,556,784.82. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,773.06. This represents a 29.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cummins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cummins wasn't on the list.

While Cummins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here