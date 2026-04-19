CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,000 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.15% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,274,381 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $82,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,117,392 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $53,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 657,191 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 518,451 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,068 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARLP shares. Zacks Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

View Our Latest Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.18%.The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $556.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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