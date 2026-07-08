Cvfg LLC Acquires 78,535 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cvfg LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,034.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,395 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of Cvfg LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cvfg LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix signed licensing deals with multiple digital publishers, including BuzzFeed, Condé Nast, Hearst, People Inc., Tastemade and Penske Media brands, to add short-form videos to its homepage. The move suggests Netflix is trying to boost engagement, diversify its content mix, and compete more directly for viewing time against YouTube. Article title

Netflix signed licensing deals with multiple digital publishers, including BuzzFeed, Condé Nast, Hearst, People Inc., Tastemade and Penske Media brands, to add short-form videos to its homepage. The move suggests Netflix is trying to boost engagement, diversify its content mix, and compete more directly for viewing time against YouTube. Positive Sentiment: Reports also say Netflix is interested in bidding for U.S. broadcast rights to the 2030 and 2034 FIFA World Cups, a potentially high-profile sports move that could improve subscriber growth, brand reach, and ad sales if it wins part of the package. Article title

Reports also say Netflix is interested in bidding for U.S. broadcast rights to the 2030 and 2034 FIFA World Cups, a potentially high-profile sports move that could improve subscriber growth, brand reach, and ad sales if it wins part of the package. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Netflix as undervalued after its pullback, pointing to strong free cash flow, raised cash flow guidance, and growth initiatives such as ad-supported tiers, gaming, and live programming. Article title

Several commentary pieces highlighted Netflix as undervalued after its pullback, pointing to strong free cash flow, raised cash flow guidance, and growth initiatives such as ad-supported tiers, gaming, and live programming. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continued to frame Netflix as a stock with mixed near-term technical and valuation signals, including references to “death cross” resistance and a soft recent trend, but without a major new fundamental negative. Article title

Analysts and market commentators continued to frame Netflix as a stock with mixed near-term technical and valuation signals, including references to “death cross” resistance and a soft recent trend, but without a major new fundamental negative. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage flagged an engagement problem, including concerns that viewers are dropping off after early seasons of big shows and that Netflix faces structural pressure from shorter-form “microdramas” and changing viewing habits. Article title

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $320.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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