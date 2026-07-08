Cvfg LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cvfg LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1,679.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, President Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a PE ratio of 150.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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