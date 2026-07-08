Cvfg LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Cvfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 3,372.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,520 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $166.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.94 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock valued at $513,396,642 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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