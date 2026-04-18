Cwm LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,703 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,940 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $139.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 213,560 shares of company stock worth $24,888,062 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here