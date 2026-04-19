Cwm LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Cwm LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,985 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. MarketScreener: JPMorgan adjusts price target on Blackstone

JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Yahoo: Blackstone earnings expected to grow

Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Yahoo: Why Blackstone stock is trading up

Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Yahoo: IX or BX — Which is the better value?

Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary on peers (e.g., TPG) highlights sector volatility and valuation re-pricing; useful context but not an immediate negative for BX. Investors should focus on Blackstone’s own earnings and fee-related revenue. MarketBeat: TPG and alternatives industry review

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 2,868,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,004.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 18,628,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,129,914.25. This represents a 18.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Blackstone from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $131.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackstone from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

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