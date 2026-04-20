Cwm LLC Purchases 6,448 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,968 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of HubSpot worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HubSpot by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,789 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,548,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HubSpot by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,638 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,079,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 370,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,364,114.50. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $7,250,662. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $422.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBS

More HubSpot News

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

HubSpot Trading Up 0.1%

HUBS opened at $222.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $244.64 and its 200 day moving average is $336.48. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.45 and a 12-month high of $682.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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