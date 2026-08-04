CX Institutional Acquires 6,302 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,869 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of CX Institutional's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CX Institutional's holdings in Visa were worth $32,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $365.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $656.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $373.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company's 50 day moving average is $341.85 and its 200 day moving average is $325.92.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 50.78%.The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 57,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $20,902,561.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,125,140.14. This trade represents a 53.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 101,398 shares of company stock worth $35,831,433 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here