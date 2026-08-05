CX Institutional Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,181 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in Vistra were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Vistra by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP boosted its stake in Vistra by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,600. This represents a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,021,380. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Vistra from $230.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $229.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here