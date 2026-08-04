CX Institutional Sells 14,652 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,552 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 14,652 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adelphi Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. Adelphi Trust Co now owns 14,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,677 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPoint Financial LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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