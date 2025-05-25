Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Makes New $263,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,036.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $961.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

