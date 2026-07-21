D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,869 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 79,329 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,465 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.96. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Further Reading

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