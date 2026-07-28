Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $84.55 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.4% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $84,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.61 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.67 and a 200 day moving average of $367.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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