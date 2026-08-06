Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 51,958 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,088 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 51,958 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.7% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $198,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Nvidia Stock Is on the Rise After Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Exclusively Buy Its Chips

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Analyst Forecasts NVIDIA Revenue Potential From SpaceX Compute Plans

Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. NVIDIA B200 Systems Are Sold Out

Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. Positive Sentiment: Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. NVIDIA Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning.

Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain, including Michael Burry’s bearish NVIDIA position, concerns over potentially expensive circular investments in AI companies, U.S. restrictions affecting China-related supply chains, and competition from AMD, custom accelerators and AI companies developing their own chips. Michael Burry Maintains Bearish NVIDIA View

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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