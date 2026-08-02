Dala Group LLC Invests $1.52 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Dala Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,428 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Dala Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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