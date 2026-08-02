Dala Group LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Dala Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $476.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The company has a market capitalization of $776.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $485.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $529.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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