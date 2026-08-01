Danaher Corporation $DHR Stake Reduced by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,035 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 70,058 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Danaher were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. State Street Corp grew its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,345,529,000 after buying an additional 472,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,177,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,451,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,106,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $195.25 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $212.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here