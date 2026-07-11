Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,860.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.1% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 592,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $120,461,000 after buying an additional 111,080 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,702,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $557.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.70 billion, a PE ratio of 182.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.47. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $491.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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