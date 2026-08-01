Dave Inc. $DAVE Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,351 shares of the fintech company's stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Dave worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In other Dave news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at $82,501,247.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 28.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dave from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $332.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Dave from $345.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.40.

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Dave Price Performance

DAVE stock opened at $372.69 on Friday. Dave Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.21 and a 1 year high of $458.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $343.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 3.82.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.67 million. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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