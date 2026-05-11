Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 84.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 66.1% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 263.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $574.70 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $433.00 and a 1-year high of $674.19. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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