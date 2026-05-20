Deere & Company $DE Stake Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $104,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $2,153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deere received a supplier endorsement from Sherwin-Williams, which named it a Partner-Level Supplier and Supplier of the Year recognition for 2025, a sign of strong vendor relationships and operational execution.

Deere received a supplier endorsement from Sherwin-Williams, which named it a Partner-Level Supplier and Supplier of the Year recognition for 2025, a sign of strong vendor relationships and operational execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately optimistic on Deere’s longer-term outlook, though they note the stock has lagged the broader market and is now trading with close attention on its next earnings update.

Analysts remain moderately optimistic on Deere’s longer-term outlook, though they note the stock has lagged the broader market and is now trading with close attention on its next earnings update. Negative Sentiment: A new right-to-repair lawsuit involving construction equipment adds another legal overhang for Deere, reinforcing concerns about potential costs, restrictions, or policy pressure around repair access.

A new right-to-repair lawsuit involving construction equipment adds another legal overhang for Deere, reinforcing concerns about potential costs, restrictions, or policy pressure around repair access. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street expects Deere’s quarterly earnings to decline year over year despite higher revenue, as weak farm spending and rising input costs pressure margins ahead of the report.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $558.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $579.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.45.

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Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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