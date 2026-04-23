DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Shares in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,491,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 181.1% during the third quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 283,964 shares of the company's stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,954 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Circle Internet Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 302,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Circle Internet Group by 61.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,072 shares in the last quarter.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRCL opened at $102.24 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Freedom Capital raised Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $127.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Heath Tarbert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 561,168 shares in the company, valued at $53,333,406.72. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 1,273 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $120,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 152,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,160. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 545,874 shares of company stock worth $52,991,625 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Circle Internet Group Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report).

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