Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,365 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,159 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Delek US worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $68.93.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $2.81. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,457.50. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,409,664. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Delek US from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Delek US from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report).

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