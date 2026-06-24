Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Holdings Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,018 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $427.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $297.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $8,100,696.40. Following the sale, the director owned 50,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,309,588.72. This represents a 28.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44. Following the sale, the director owned 69,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,184,537.92. This represents a 36.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,873,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,926,654 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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