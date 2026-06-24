Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Holdings Decreased by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $427.89 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $297.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08. The company has a market cap of $277.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $13,809,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,010,044.08. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $8,100,696.40. Following the sale, the director owned 50,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,309,588.72. The trade was a 28.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,873,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,926,654 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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