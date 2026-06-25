Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL is Delphi Management Inc. MA's 5th Largest Position

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Delphi Management Inc. MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,637,407. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,390,150. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

DELL stock opened at $433.53 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47. The business's 50-day moving average is $302.60 and its 200 day moving average is $195.16. The stock has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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