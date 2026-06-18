Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Alden Global Capital LLC

Alden Global Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,899 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 50,371 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 4.1% of Alden Global Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alden Global Capital LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,926,319 shares of company stock worth $1,564,573,764. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.
Dell Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Dell Federal Systems won a $1.44 billion U.S. Air Force contract, reinforcing the company’s growing government business and adding to optimism around enterprise demand. Dell Wins $1.44B Microsoft License Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports pointed to surging AI server demand and said Dell may still be undervalued relative to its AI opportunity, supporting the bull case for continued growth. Dell's Momentum Score Jumps As AI Server Revenue Surges Over 750% Amid Data Center Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remained constructive, with several pieces noting Dell’s strong earnings, rising forecasts, and Buy ratings, which can support the stock’s upward trend. Dell Stock Looks Cheap Here With Higher Analyst Forecasts - Short Put Plays Are Attractive
- Positive Sentiment: Recent media attention also framed Dell as a trending momentum name, keeping trader interest elevated after its sharp rally this year. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Dell declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, which is supportive for income investors but unlikely to be a major near-term stock driver. Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Dell completed a $3 billion senior notes offering, which improves capital flexibility but also adds leverage, making the impact mixed. Dell Technologies Completes $3 Billion Senior Notes Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Several insiders and Silver Lake-related directors sold shares recently, which can pressure sentiment even if the sales were preplanned or routine. SEC filing: Silver Lake Partners sale
- Negative Sentiment: One report warned that a memory crunch could disrupt server supply chains, a potential headwind for Dell’s AI and enterprise hardware shipments. Dell, HPE server supply upended by memory crunch
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL
Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0%
NYSE DELL opened at $420.10 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $278.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.11. The firm has a market cap of $271.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.
Dell Technologies Profile
(Free Report
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Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.
Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
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