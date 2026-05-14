Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,736 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 79,890 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:DELL opened at $243.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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