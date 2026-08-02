Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Wellington Grp LLC

Wellington Grp LLC lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Wellington Grp LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its position in Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

DELL stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.68. The company has a market capitalization of $262.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure momentum supports the stock. Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, networking equipment and enterprise AI upgrades. A broader rebound in AI hardware stocks, following encouraging hyperscaler results, has added to the positive sentiment. Dell has also cited a potential $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity and recently won an AI and high-performance-computing platform contract with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, networking equipment and enterprise AI upgrades. A broader rebound in AI hardware stocks, following encouraging hyperscaler results, has added to the positive sentiment. Dell has also cited a potential $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity and recently won an AI and high-performance-computing platform contract with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Positive Sentiment: Commercial PC demand is providing another growth driver. Corporate device-refresh activity and AI-capable PC upgrades are supporting Dell’s outlook, while the company’s recent earnings performance showed substantial revenue and earnings growth. Dell Technologies Rides on Commercial PC Demand: What’s Ahead?

Corporate device-refresh activity and AI-capable PC upgrades are supporting Dell’s outlook, while the company’s recent earnings performance showed substantial revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst expectations imply additional upside. The average analyst price target suggests approximately 25.2% potential appreciation, and recent agreement in raising earnings estimates is a more constructive signal than the target-price average alone. The median target reported for the past six months is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550. Wall Street Analysts Think Dell Technologies Could Surge 25.21%

The average analyst price target suggests approximately 25.2% potential appreciation, and recent agreement in raising earnings estimates is a more constructive signal than the target-price average alone. The median target reported for the past six months is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is elevated. Dell is among the stocks receiving significant attention from Zacks users, which may increase trading activity but does not by itself provide a fundamental valuation signal. Dell Technologies Is Attracting Investor Attention

Dell is among the stocks receiving significant attention from Zacks users, which may increase trading activity but does not by itself provide a fundamental valuation signal. Negative Sentiment: Supply and profitability concerns could limit gains. Memory shortages may increase component costs, while intensifying competition and the mix shift toward AI systems could pressure margins despite strong demand. Dell Technologies Rides on Commercial PC Demand: What’s Ahead?

Memory shortages may increase component costs, while intensifying competition and the mix shift toward AI systems could pressure margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a cautionary signal. Reported open-market activity over the past six months shows numerous insider and affiliated-investor sales with no purchases, including sales by senior executives and large investment entities. The transactions may reflect diversification or planned selling, but they could weigh on sentiment.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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