Delta Global Management LP Buys 62,189 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Delta Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,497 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,189 shares during the period. Klaviyo accounts for 1.4% of Delta Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Global Management LP owned about 0.28% of Klaviyo worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,939 shares in the company, valued at $156,099.53. The trade was a 46.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $185,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 852,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,274,500.16. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 649,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,105 over the last three months. 37.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.57 and a beta of 0.63. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on Klaviyo and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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