Delta Global Management LP Has $22.24 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Delta Global Management LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,244 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.8% of Delta Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delta Global Management LP owned 0.16% of Deckers Outdoor worth $22,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.8% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,159 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers beat Q1 earnings estimates, with EPS of $0.94 versus $0.88 expected, and revenue topped $1 billion for the first time, helped by continued strength in HOKA and UGG. Business Wire earnings release

Deckers beat Q1 earnings estimates, with EPS of $0.94 versus $0.88 expected, and revenue topped $1 billion for the first time, helped by continued strength in HOKA and UGG. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year EPS outlook to $7.35-$7.50 and highlighted stronger direct-to-consumer performance, suggesting management still sees healthy demand and better profitability potential. MSN forecast raise article

The company raised its full-year EPS outlook to $7.35-$7.50 and highlighted stronger direct-to-consumer performance, suggesting management still sees healthy demand and better profitability potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall, but several lowered price targets after the report, including Truist, Needham, Telsey, and Baird, reflecting a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a major change in the long-term story. Benzinga analyst update

Analysts remain constructive overall, but several lowered price targets after the report, including Truist, Needham, Telsey, and Baird, reflecting a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a major change in the long-term story. Negative Sentiment: Shares are reacting to guidance and cost concerns: investors were disappointed that tariff and freight pressures are expected to weigh on margins, and the stock fell even after the earnings beat. Zacks margin pressure article

Shares are reacting to guidance and cost concerns: investors were disappointed that tariff and freight pressures are expected to weigh on margins, and the stock fell even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary from The Wall Street Journal noted that sales growth slowed in the quarter, which reinforces concerns that growth may be moderating even as HOKA continues to perform well. WSJ sales growth article

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:DECK opened at $96.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $126.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 18.54%.Deckers Outdoor's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here