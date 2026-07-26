Delta Global Management LP Purchases 43,193 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Delta Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 150.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 1.8% of Delta Global Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Delta Global Management LP owned 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $4,405,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $333,451,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $325.19 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $306.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $258.19 and a 1 year high of $363.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $22.58 from $22.53, Q2 2026 to $4.33 from $4.32, Q3 2026 to $5.45 from $5.43, Q4 2026 to $9.38 from $9.35, Q1 2027 to $3.87 from $3.80, Q2 2027 to $5.54 from $5.52, Q3 2027 to $6.30 from $6.29, and Q4 2027 to $9.88 from $9.94. Zacks.com

Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $22.58 from $22.53, Q2 2026 to $4.33 from $4.32, Q3 2026 to $5.45 from $5.43, Q4 2026 to $9.38 from $9.35, Q1 2027 to $3.87 from $3.80, Q2 2027 to $5.54 from $5.52, Q3 2027 to $6.30 from $6.29, and Q4 2027 to $9.88 from $9.94. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a “Hold” rating on Jones Lang LaSalle, suggesting a more cautious outlook even as it made small upward adjustments to near- and medium-term earnings expectations. Zacks.com

Zacks Research kept a “Hold” rating on Jones Lang LaSalle, suggesting a more cautious outlook even as it made small upward adjustments to near- and medium-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade from “Strong-Buy” to “Hold” signals reduced analyst enthusiasm and could cap gains if investors focus more on the softer recommendation than the modest estimate increases. Zacks.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,258.37. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report).

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