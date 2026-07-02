Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 810.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,270 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $204.49 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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