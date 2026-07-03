Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,403 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of Deltec Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $29,038,140,000 after acquiring an additional 626,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $15,411,395,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $14,411,480,000 after acquiring an additional 716,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after buying an additional 193,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 73,554 shares of company stock worth $24,898,255 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $361.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $362.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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