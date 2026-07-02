Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 798.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,600 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 239,600 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises 1.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,647 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,414 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.79 and a beta of 1.28. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.07). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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