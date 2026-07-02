Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 198.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $140.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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