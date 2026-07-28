Dempze Nancy E Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 134.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E's holdings in Broadcom were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.61 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

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