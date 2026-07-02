Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 26,824 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,247 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.53% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $34,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,332 shares of the company's stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock worth $195,730,000 after purchasing an additional 234,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,309 shares of the company's stock worth $129,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $1,284,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.40.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.30. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is -31.71%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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