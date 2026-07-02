Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,385,859 shares of the company's stock after selling 416,741 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for about 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 4.33% of Newell Brands worth $63,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 775,131 shares of the company's stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 175,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,984 shares of the company's stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 181,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,302,018 shares of the company's stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 153,658 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Newell Brands by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 63,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newell Brands

Insider Activity

In other Newell Brands news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,901.50. The trade was a 99.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,396. Insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently -41.79%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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