Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $21.98 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 52,620 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.20% of Crown worth $21,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CCK stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $116.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,163,875. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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