Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $24.49 Million Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,508 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 46.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 49.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Accenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

Key Headlines Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $210.09. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $118.15 and a 12 month high of $307.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Accenture's payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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