Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $36.01 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,050 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 30,741 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.63% of Hub Group worth $36,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hub Group by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,261 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company's stock.

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Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Hub Group's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBG

Trending Headlines about Hub Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Hub Group this week:

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

Further Reading

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