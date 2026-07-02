Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $76.98 Million Stake in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 208,929 shares during the period. Flowserve accounts for 1.5% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.82% of Flowserve worth $76,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Flowserve Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of FLS opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLS

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Further Reading

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