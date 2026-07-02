Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 66,045 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Carlyle Group worth $25,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 937.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 332,533 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlyle Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Carlyle Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carlyle Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $56.00 price target on Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.5%

Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlyle Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 95.89%.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlyle Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlyle Group wasn't on the list.

While Carlyle Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here