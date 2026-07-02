Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,782 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $27,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,392,888,000 after buying an additional 766,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,447,948 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,605,539,000 after purchasing an additional 379,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,393,260,000 after acquiring an additional 552,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $718,668,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $155.06.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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