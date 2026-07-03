Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 237,344 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 237,344 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of InvenTrust Properties worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 66.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,263 shares of the company's stock worth $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 276,474 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IVT. Weiss Ratings raised InvenTrust Properties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 35.66%.The business had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. InvenTrust Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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