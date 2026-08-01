Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,420,171 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 9,719,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.10% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $637,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at $795,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the bank's stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,327 shares of the bank's stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

More Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated or reiterated a Buy rating on Deutsche Bank, providing a favorable analyst signal and potential support for the stock. Deutsche Bank AG Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital initiated or reiterated a rating on Deutsche Bank, providing a favorable analyst signal and potential support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank’s second-quarter earnings call struck an upbeat tone, highlighting record profits and share buybacks . Capital returns and strong profitability could improve investor sentiment, although the market will also assess the sustainability of those results. Deutsche Bank earnings call shows record profits and buybacks

Deutsche Bank’s second-quarter earnings call struck an upbeat tone, highlighting . Capital returns and strong profitability could improve investor sentiment, although the market will also assess the sustainability of those results. Neutral Sentiment: The bank’s latest quarterly report included revenue above analyst expectations, but earnings per share missed consensus estimates. That mixed performance may limit the impact of the otherwise positive earnings-call message. Deutsche Bank 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

The bank’s latest quarterly report included revenue above analyst expectations, but earnings per share missed consensus estimates. That mixed performance may limit the impact of the otherwise positive earnings-call message. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded DB from “Hold” to “Strong Sell” , creating a significant negative catalyst and contrasting sharply with RBC Capital’s bullish view. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded from “Hold” to , creating a significant negative catalyst and contrasting sharply with RBC Capital’s bullish view. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast to $3.74 from $3.79 and its FY2027 forecast to $4.27 from $4.29. The modest reductions suggest some caution about Deutsche Bank’s future earnings trajectory. Deutsche Bank analyst earnings estimates

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9%

DB stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.25). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

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About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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