Diamant Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 17,312.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,171,322 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises about 1.2% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of ExxonMobil worth $370,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $564.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.52.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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